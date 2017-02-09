‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer Release in Super Bowl Game 2017

The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales(Photo : (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney))

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" heads for haunting new depths with a swashbuckling saga. During the Super Bowl game, fans were surprised to watch the teaser trailer for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" movie. The trailer shows what fans can expect in the next seafaring adventure of Johnny Depp.

According to Mirror, it's already been six years since fans saw Johnny Depp playing a role of Jack Sparrow. The last time that Johnny Depp was on the big screen was in 2011 in the "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides".

This year, the fifth series of the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will be released. For now, fans were only given a glimpse of the Pirates of the Caribbean 5 through a brief teaser which was shown during the match-up between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The fifth film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was directed by Kon-Tiki filmmakers Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. In "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", Johnny Depp, as Captain Jack Sparrow was haunted by the ghost of Captain Salazar who was able to escape from the Devil's Triangle with an aim to take revenge on Captain Sparrow.

In the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", Captain Jack Sparrow has to find the legendary Trident of Poseidon with the help of an astronomer and a young sailor in the Royal Navy. Johnny Depp has his role as Jack Sparrow together with his fellow pirate begins Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), Kevin McNally (Gibbs), Geoffrey Rush (Captain Barbossa), and Stephen Graham (Scrum).

The "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will be in theaters on May 26. According to the Movie Web, Disney spent millions on advertising "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in the big game.



