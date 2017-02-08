Paypal Bot Makes Payment Easier For Slack Users

Paypal is getting into the bot business and currently building its first bot for slack users. For employers and employees, any workplace transactions can be complicated especially when it comes to sending payments. But now, there is a potential solution to the money-shifting problem - the new Paypal bot for Slack users.

According to CNET, Paypal recently launches a new bot that aimed to make things easier for Slack users to send money without wasting time to leave their preferred work chat platform. This is the first time that the company has launched a bot. The company also claimed that it had integrated with a larger communication service.

The new bot can help users to send P2P payments while staying within the slack team messaging app. Employers who use slack should install the bot on the Slack App Directory. When the bot has been installed, they can link their Paypal accounts to it.

Slack users are given a chance to send up to $1,000 via PayPal using the new bot which is available in the U.S, U.K, Canada, and Australia. The bot should be approved by the administrator first. Both parties should log in into their accounts to allow slack to use them for payment transactions.

According to Paypal, the P2P or person-to-person payments is considered as one of the most used features on Paypal. The company's Holdings had processed $41B in P2P volume across PayPal, Xoom, and Venmo.

The P2P payment solutions like the bot which was recently implemented can voice activated payments through Siri integration and email via Microsoft's Outlook.com. The app has currently five million daily active users as well as 1.5 million paying subscribers. The app directory of slack has more than 900 bots for task automation, integrations with SAAS and productivity software, and reinforcement of company culture.

The said Paypal bot follows the launch of Slack Enterprise Grid which is a service for big business and corporations. According to the reports, Paypal Company is just getting into the chatbot market, and the company is expected to grow because consumers are getting used to this way of communicating.