Wednesday, February 08, 2017 | Updated at 4:47 AM ET

Nintendo Switch Updates Reveal Price, Games, Pre Order News

First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 03:58 AM EST
The latest Nintendo Switch games continue to announce their new console which is expected to be released in March. The initial launch is quite sparse, but there were already several updates suggesting that big projects are coming.

According to Express, Nintendo Switch specs have already been released, revealing that the console can easily port certain games. Powered by a custom NVIDIA chip, Nintendo Switch's developers can easily port over any games which have been developed with a PC base.

Fans and users can expect more ports given the increasing number of Xbox One and PS4 games. According to Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, the process will take a year. Miyamoto further suggests that they third-party ports could begin to trickle out from autumn which could benefit the launch of For Honor on Nintendo Switch.

For Honor on Nintendo Switch is a project that could be initiated by Ubisoft if the game performs well on other platforms. For Honor director, Jason Vandenberghe already ensures success despite the fact that the new console is not yet in the team's current plans.

The Nintendo Switch owners are expected to pay from £14-£21 a year to play online multiplayer on the new Nintendo console. However, that is still possible if the Nintendo Switch online service subscription will retain its price across all regions.

The news about Nintendo Switch was announced by Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima who also told Nikkei that the service could cost from 2,000 yen to 3,000 yen. Nintendo Switch online service gives owners a chance to player online as multiplayer and can access a smartphone app that let them connects with their friends.

Nintendo Switch will remain as a top-selling item on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Forbes recently reported the latest Nintendo games that will be release soon. Some of the confirmed games are 1, 2, Switch, 1001 Spikes, Arms, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, Cave Story, Cube Life: Island Survival, Disgaea 5: Complete, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Quest Heroes I + II, Dragon Quest X, Dragon Quest XI, and Dungeon of Zaar.

