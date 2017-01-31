‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 2 Updates: Mystery Character Appearances, Mick And Amaya’s Relationship

'Legends of Tomorrow' has always been interpreted with the ever-growing slate of Arrowverse characters in different and distinctive ways. During the show's run, the fans of the season have been treated to a threatening message from the older Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Stephen Amell's portrayal of the 'Old Man' Oliver Queen.

And now, according to Movie Pilot, it seems like the viewers of the series will once again be treated with a different interpretation of the Arrowverse character on "Legends of Tomorrow" Series. The show's executive producer, Marc Guggenheim recently revealed that there would be some special appearances, which will occur in the sixteenth episode of Legends' sophomore season.

"In the penultimate episode we're going to have - I can't be specific about this, but it's one of the most fun things I think we've ever done on the show - a character from one of the other shows on Legends in a way that you've never seen before," Marc Guggenheim said.

Advertisement

On the other hand, there are also some clarifications when it comes to Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) relationship. According to Entertainment Weekly, the two are just friends.

Some viewers and fans of the series, however, finds the relationship of Mick and Amaya's relationship romantic but Purcell clarified that nothing is going on between the two characters. Executive producer Phil Klemmer also confirmed that the two is not in a relationship.

Klemmer stressed that Mick's closeness ith the Justice Society of America member could prevent the heat gun-wielding Legend from returning to the dark side in case he meets his Leonard Snart, an old partner in Season 2.

Dominic Purcell also added that there is a possibility that Leonard's return will be the reason to send back Mick to his old ways. Miller said that this month is the time that he thinks his character is going to be disappointed with Mick for working with a group of heroes.



