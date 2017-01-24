Argentina Hopes Donald Trump Will Support Obama’s Trade Agreements

During the first official visit of President Obama to Argentina two years ago, the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Noah Mamet and Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Susana Malcorra signed a bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

The signing of the agreement was negotiated by the officials of the Office of the United States Trade Representative and Argentina's Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the agreement will demonstrate the interest of both governments for the advancement of the bilateral trade and investment ties.

Furthermore, both countries are working together in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. The TIFA have even created a forum for both countries to engage on a board range of bilateral economic issues like intellectual property rights protection, market access as well as cooperation on shared objectives in the World Trade Organization.

Advertisement

Now, with the new administration, Argentina's Agriculture Minister said that Buenos Aires was confident that the new United States president would respect the bilateral trade agreements which were signed in 2016.

Agriculture Minister, Ricardo Buryaile was hoping that Donald Trump would not try to abandon the trade deals which particularly cover the exports of beef and lemons. According to Latin American Herald Tribune, Argentine President Mauricio Macri and former US President Barack Obama signed the trade agreements last March 2016.

The Argentine President is hoping that the present president of the United States would support the signed agreements especially the exports of lemons to the United States after its 15-year ban. The South American country is known as the world's largest growers and exporters of lemons. For the year, they have been trying to regain their entry to the US market since 2008.

"I don't see anything like that happening because all the health and political steps have been followed, there was a right to oppose it in Congress, and that was overcome. We're waiting, but every country is sovereign when it comes to its decisions," the agriculture minister said.



