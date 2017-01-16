Floyd Mayweather Offers Help To Train Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey suffered a devastating first-round loss against the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's Bantamweight champion Amana Nunes. The fight lasted for 48 seconds in the main event of UFC 207 last month.

In just 48 seconds, Rousey was knocked out with Nunes' tornado punches. The Olympic bronze medallist then was criticized after her second career loss with the majority of the flack which are being directed to her head coach, Edmond Taverdyan.

Despite Rousey's loss, many people believe that she can stand up and fight again. Floyd Mayweather is just one of her believers who might help her in this situation. According to MMA Mania, Mayweather is willing to help Rousey in her stand up game.

The retired pound-for-pound king of boxing has shared a public rivalry with Ronda Rousey before. However, after her defeat with Holly Holm, Mayweather did not only defend her from critics but also offering her some help if she needs it.

Floyd Mayweather if Rousey is willing to give him a chance, he will be prepared to help her out in training.

"I want Ronda Rousey to hold her head up high and don't let this discourage you. If you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you. It's all about timing and inches. Her ground game is unbelievable. She'll be OK," Mayweather said.

According to Fight State, Floyd Mayweather never once suffered defeat in his entire career. Despite that, he understands how the promotion business works. The boxer doesn't think that doing an automatic rematch between Rousey and Holm is a good idea. Rousey needs some time off to recover and build toward the second shot at Holm.

"As a former fighter, I think that she needs some time off to regroup and refocus. I believe they're rushing her. They need to build Ronda Rousey back up, her confidence back up, even though I think she's probably still confident," Mayweather said.



