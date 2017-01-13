Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 3:06 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Mice Reveals It's Killer Instinct With This Method

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 12:00 PM EST
Centipede vs. Grasshopper Mouse | National Geographic

Centipede vs. Grasshopper Mouse | National Geographic(Photo : National Geographic@youtube.com)

A mice that can kill at the flip of a switch will show how their hunting behavior towards their prey. Researchers recently discovered that inside every mouse lurks a natural-born killer. They have found the brain region that controls their hunting ability, and have also figured out a way on how to switch it on and off.

According to Cell Research, the mice became aggressive predators when their two sets of neurons located in the amygdala are activated with the use of laser light. The researchers added that the part of their brain that controls emotions like fear and anxiety helps them to hunt.

 Predatory behavior like biting and grabbing are familiar to nature documentaries. However, the brain circuits - how it works often remains a mystery. According to them, neurons are activated inside the brain which causes for the mice to attack inanimate objects like sticks, bottles, caps, and insect-like toys.

Ivan de Araujo, a neurobiologist at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut together with his team used a technique called optogenetics to activate the central amygdala in mice. They first infected the mice with a virus which causes for the neurons in the brain to be sensitive to blue light.

The researchers then used a tiny optic fiber to shine a blue laser on the amygdala. This technique triggered the animals to tense their jaw and neck muscles. And when the laser was on, the mice started to hunt everything around them.

According to Science News, the researchers also observed similar activity when they tried to trigger the amygdala with chemogenomics. The feeding and the hunting behavior of the mice continued even when there was nothing to hunt. And when they are put in an empty cage with their amygdala activated, they would pause, positioned their front legs as if they are holding food and move their mouths as if they are chewing.

The researchers also discovered evidence of similar hunting circuits in rats and other species whose survival once depended on their ability to hunt and kill animals.

SEE ALSO

Nokia 2017 Updates: Latest Nokia 8 Smartphone Soon To Be Release

Golden Globes Nominated Film 'My Life as a Zucchini' Gets A New Trailer

Weakest Team From West Might Make It To NBA Playoffs

BumbleBee Is On The List Of Endangered Species

TagsMice killer instinct, natural-born killer mice, amygdala, chemogenomics

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Klik Klak Geonosis

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life

Ronda Rousey looked tired and beaten in recent photographs taken from her home in Venice Beach. She lost to Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 in just 48-seconds inside the octagon.
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Terrible Team From The West Has A Playoff Shot

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics