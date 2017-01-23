Sony 2017 Updates: Xperia X and X Compact Receive Security Patches (34.2.A.0.292)

Regarding updates in Android smartphones, Sony is leading in the mobile communications industry. This happened after the company released their January Security patch for the Xperia X and X Compact on Jan. 20.

According to Xperia Blog, this is considered as the second release of updates for 2017. The tech company also released the performance updates for its Xperia X and XZ on January 19. While other manufacturers are in the process of releasing the same update on their Android Security, Sony has already made its move.

So far, Sony is the first manufacturer to release the patch to several devices in a short period. The recent update is probably a part of the Sony's goal to be the first manufacturer to roll out Android 7.0 nougat in its devices.

Advertisement

The patches are necessary to keep the Smartphone software in good condition. According to GSMArena, the company had just started pushing out the new update to its Xperia X and X Compact smartphones.

The new update will bring along Android security fixes for the month of January with a build number of 34.2.A.0.292. Reports claimed that the security patch is available an Over-the-Air (OTA ) update which will include bug fixes.

Smartphone owners are usually having problems with their smartphone clock's tendency to reset with every reboot. Another is the security vulnerability that could enable remote access and code execution on an affected device. These are the common problems that patch will be addressing.

Xperia X and X Compact users must be able to update their devices by going to the Settings page and pressing "About Phone" under the "System" sub-menu. Doing so will help them see if the 147.89 MB Software Update is available for them.

The device should reflect the running software version 34.2.A.0.292 with the Android Security Patch Level after updating its settings.



