Minnesota Timberwolves Shopping Ricky Rubio Before Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently eyeing Ricky Rubio by giving him multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams in the NBA. It was revealed that the Sacramento Kings shows a keen interest in acquiring Rubio.

However, according to CBS sports, there is no traction on the deal between the two teams. Minnesota Timberwolves have been searching for a "bridge" guard in their team. The purpose is to start in the short-term and ultimately back up Kris Dunn.

For a record, Ricky Rubio, 26 is the highest paid on the Timberwolves roster this season. Rubio has been making $13.5 million for 2016-17. He will soon own $29 million through the end of his contract in 2019.

The upcoming NBA's trade deadline is on Feb. 23. According to RealGM, Kris Dunn was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft and also the first selection of coach and President Tom Thibodeau as well as general manager Scott Layden's tenure.

Ricky Rubio has a current average of 7.9 assists, 7.6 points and four rebounds in the game of this season which proves that he is a good player in court. President Tom Thibodeau has already brought Dunn behind Rubio. Dunn has an average of 3.9 points and 2.3 assists in 16 minutes a game.

Reports were claiming about Rubio in the summer even before Thibodeau arrived. Minnesota team did not bother to draft Dunn with the No. 5 pick to become a backup in the team forever. Ricky Rubio is considered as a nice addition to the team that is in need of a point guard.

Rubio's strengths, incredible passing, excellent defense, and above-average rebounding outweighs his major weakness which is the shooting. The team would not endure too much worry with Rubio's weakness. He is a good player as long as there is someone from their team that is capable shooters.



