Chrome Dev Allows Users To Change Recommended Sites

Chrome Dev recently offer a minor control on the recommended sites as well as articles. The recent changes put a little bit of scrutiny to the hands of the users in connection to what they were recommended.

According to Android Headlines, Chrome's recommended sites will pop every time a user opens a new tab in Chrome. It is also possible for users to get suggestions from Chrome as to what sites they are interested in.

With this, the new options in Chrome dev will come in handy. Chrome's new options will allow some changes to be made particularly on the modification of which recommended sites will pop up. To the changes, users must get to the internal page in Chrome dev.

Some users are not happy about what the Chrome dev made but have to embrace the changes. The control over the recommended sites will also depend on the users and what they are recommending.

According to Android Police, those who are not sure where the internal page is located, they can just access it by entering chrome://ntp-tiles-internals/ into the address bar of the Chrome Dev and tapping enter.

When the page pops up, the URL which is the "favorite" bar can be manipulated. The users then can change the country if they are interested in changing the local version of the pages. After making some changes, users can then tap the update button for the changes to be automatically saved.

Aside from the changes mentioned, other alteration to the Chrome Dev app includes a download manager which the user can get from the overflow menu. The app does not allow users to remove the favorite sites.

Reports claimed that this is the function that Google is looking to swap to the stable version of Chrome and roll through the beta version of the Chrome application first.