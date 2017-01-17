Apple 2017 Updates: 15-Inch MacBook Pro With Kaby Lake And 32GB Soon To Be Release

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities in Taiwan recently released a statement that this year's MacBooks will be upgraded with Intel's Kaby Lake processors and 32 gigabytes of RAM in the 15-inch model.

With these upgraded specifications, the newly refreshed laptop is expected to be a hit in stores. According to CNET, Ming-Chi Kuo has already anticipated that Apple will overhaul their MacBook Proline. The overhauling will include a touch screen in place of function keys.

In its upgraded version, the company will release a15-inch MacBook which is equipped with 32GB of RAM in the fourth quarter. Apple's high-end laptop line which is the MacBook Pro comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch screens.

Advertisement

Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller recently defended the company's decision to cap memory at 16GB. According to him, a 32GB of memory would require using DDR memory as well as a different design of the logic board to reduce space for battery.

According to Apple Insider, Apple is expected to begin producing a 12-inch MacBook in Q2 soon. It will reportedly have the same design with a double from a maximum of 8GB to a new limit of 16GB.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the new Kaby Lake notebook will be power efficient which can positively affect the shipments. Kou has estimated that the shipments will resume with 10% on the strength of the new models.

Apple might also offer discounts to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a standard row of function keys as the model will be replaced with the 13-inch MacBook Air in Apple's notebook lineup. Furthermore, the new MacBook will serve pro users very well. Video editors who need more than 16GB and are willing to sacrifice for some battery life will surely benefit from the latest MacBook.

The release dates were not yet mentioned, but Kou expects that the new MacBook Pro models with 32GB of RAM to launch in the second half of 2017.



