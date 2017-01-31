Gorilla Grodd Set To Return In ‘The Flash’ Season 3

One of the most dangerous villains of "The Flash" is set to return in the season 3 soon. The recurring villain, Gorilla Grodd, had made his first appearance in season one of the series, which help him established a forced to be reckoned with.

His season 2 appearance had set the show entirely. And now, as a continuation of the rough season, Gorilla Grodd is expected to return for Season 3.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Aaron Helbing revealed that the upcoming Gorilla Grodd in the episodes 14 and 14 of Season 3 would feature several incredible sequences which fans have never seen on TV before.

Advertisement

"There are some sequences in the two episodes that are unbelievable," Helbing said. "They're epic and amazing in scale and scope. I've never seen anything like it on television." .

"The Flash" team sent Grodd through a portal to Earth-2 at the end of his second appearance. He was sent directly to the city, which is inhabited with gorillas. Now, with his return in Season 3, Grodd will be accompanied by a gorilla army, which will probably be his ally this time.

According to the Comic Book Global, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed to the Television Critics Association's press tour that one of the episodes of the two-parter would take place in Earth-2 Gorilla City and one of them will be held on Earth-1.

Furthermore, Kreisberg also revealed that DC Comics character Solovar would be introduced in the two-parter at the same event. Solovar is a longstanding ally of The Flash in the comics, which was created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino in 1959. He was the leader of the Gorilla City and always fights with Grodd who aims to overthrow him and rule the city.

Keith David who is famous for his role as Childs alongside Kurt Russel in the 1982 sci-fi horror film "The Thing" will voice Solovar. Some of his acting credits are "Crash," "There's Something About Mary," "Barbershop" and "Men at Work." The new episode of the "The Flash" will air on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.



