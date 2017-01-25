Coach Zinedine Zidane Confirms Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Injury Setback

After suffering a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury, Real Madrid star James Rodriguez was reported to be out of action for the meantime. The Colombia international was supposed to return in action in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final decider at the Celta Vigo on Wednesday night. However, the Zinedine Zidane revealed that he has returned to the treatment table.

According to Latin American Herald Tribune, Rodriguez is expected to return and appear in the second leg of Copa del Rey in the quarterfinal game against Celta. The absence of James from the Celta clash was recently confirmed by the Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in the press conference.

Zinedine Zidane was also looking forward to the return of the player to join the group training on Monday. Real Madrid is currently monitoring Rodriguez's condition. However, they still fail to identify a definite timeframe as to when the Columbian can return from a calf problem.

Advertisement

Coach Zinedine Zidane has already admitted that the injury has struck the midfielder again and this time in his other leg. According to Marca, James hasn't played since January 7 when the Los Blancos beat Granada.

Reports also claimed that Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is currently facing a three-week lay-off because of his leg damaged. Rodriguez is expected to play a significant role in the month of January after starting the year from scoring of 3-0 Copa del Rey victory over Sevilla.

Due to the injury he incurred, James was not able to play and missed the last four games and is yet to feature since the 5-0 victory over Granada on the 7th of January.

"James still has a few problems, but hopefully he will be back with us by Monday. We have had to deal with a lot of injuries from knocks, but no real muscle injuries. I hope James can return to the fold on Monday," the Real Madrid coach said.



