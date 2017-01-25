Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 11:28 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Coach Zinedine Zidane Confirms Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Injury Setback

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 11:28 AM EST
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg(Photo : (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images))

After suffering a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury, Real Madrid star James Rodriguez was reported to be out of action for the meantime. The Colombia international was supposed to return in action in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final decider at the Celta Vigo on Wednesday night. However, the Zinedine Zidane revealed that he has returned to the treatment table.

According to Latin American Herald Tribune, Rodriguez is expected to return and appear in the second leg of Copa del Rey in the quarterfinal game against Celta. The absence of James from the Celta clash was recently confirmed by the Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in the press conference.

Zinedine Zidane was also looking forward to the return of the player to join the group training on Monday. Real Madrid is currently monitoring Rodriguez's condition. However, they still fail to identify a definite timeframe as to when the Columbian can return from a calf problem.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has already admitted that the injury has struck the midfielder again and this time in his other leg. According to Marca, James hasn't played since January 7 when the Los Blancos beat Granada.

Reports also claimed that Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is currently facing a three-week lay-off because of his leg damaged. Rodriguez is expected to play a significant role in the month of January after starting the year from scoring of 3-0 Copa del Rey victory over Sevilla.

Due to the injury he incurred, James was not able to play and missed the last four games and is yet to feature since the 5-0 victory over Granada on the 7th of January.

"James still has a few problems, but hopefully he will be back with us by Monday. We have had to deal with a lot of injuries from knocks, but no real muscle injuries. I hope James can return to the fold on Monday," the Real Madrid coach said.

SEE ALSO

Lady Gaga To Perform In The 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Chrome Dev Allows Users To Change Recommended Sites

World's Brightest VUV Free Electron Laser Facility Opens In China

Apple 2017 Updates: 15-Inch MacBook Pro With Kaby Lake And 32GB Soon To Be Release

TagsCoach Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez, James Rodriguez injury

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Standing Rock protests North Dakota Access Pipeline

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Redmi Note 2 Black Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 vs. Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge

Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury

James Rodriguez will be out of action after suffering a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury.
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics