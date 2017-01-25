"Right to Repair" Bill Soon To Be Passed In 5 U.S. States

People who are looking to repair their electronic gadget usually take it back to the store where they bought it. The sounds like a good idea because the repair work is often guaranteed. Also, the company that makes the product is more familiar with the process of fixing it. The only problem that customers usually see is that length of time of the repair.

But now, there is an easy way to fix such gadgets. In some states, there is an easy way for a broken smartphone to get a fix. With the new scheme, customers are less tempted to go out and drop hundreds on a new one.

According to Apple Insider, Massachusetts, New York, Kansas, Nebraska, and Minnesota have already introduced a bill that established the "right to repair" electronics. The new law can force manufacturers like Apple to sell proper replacement parts of the gadgets to both stores and consumers to make it easier for anyone to make proper repairs.

Most tech companies ensure that their replacement parts hard to obtain. They keep their diagnostic systems private as their way to maintain aftermarket monopolies. Nowadays, Apple customers are voiding their warranty when they go to other shops for repair.

The "right to repair" bill is not exclusive to smartphones. According to Ubergizmo, inter-connected gadgets like cameras, home appliances, and anything with software can fall under the right to repair. Companies that are manufacturing these electronics now made their diagnostic and service manuals in public.

If this "right to repair" bill were passed, it would be easier for consumers to fix their gadgets for a lower price. For shops, it will also be good news because they will no longer need to acquire salvaged parts from recycled electronics on the Chinese gray market.

The bill will be voted in early summer. However, the political battle will be tough since Repair.org that represents the independent repair companies is backed by Apple is lobbying for the bill.



