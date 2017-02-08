Apple Reveals Latest Ultra Accessory Connector For Headsets, Headphones

Apple avid users who have long been invested in its products have already accepted the fact of the company's attitude when it comes to connectivity. It is expected that the firm will continue to innovate and will use technology which will put its products in the best spot, sacrificing user convenience.

According to the MacWorld, Apple Company is currently formulating a new connector called the Ultra Accessory Connector for the MFi program. With Apple's latest invention, users can expect to have an iPhone without a headphone jack but have lighting headphones which work well and sound great.

However, due to the firmware limitations on the headphones, users may not be able to use them with the USB-C port on their new 12-incg MacBook. Apple's "Ultra Accessory Connector" will add support for a new connector to the "Made For iPhone" accessory licensing program. Ultra Accessory Connector is smaller than the Lightning or USB-C which could be used to charge devices or transfer any data.

The latest Ultra Accessory Connector was designed for headphones and headsets and can also be used to save space. The company recently launched a developer preview of Ultra Accessory Connector for some MFi manufacturers. According to App Device, the MFi program shows that the accessory has been designed to connect to an iOS device and to certify in meeting Apple's performance standards.

Apple's "Ultra Accessory Connector" has an 8-pin connector that measures 2.05 x 4.85mm. It has a shape that is similar to ultra mini USB connectors. Ultra Accessory Connector only uses less space compare to Lightning or USB-C which could be the reason why Apple want to use it.

The new Ultra Accessory Connector is just repurposing an old plug type, pointing out that the said connector is the same as the one used with Nikon cameras. It was also emphasized that Apple's Ultra Accessory Connector would not replace the Lightning port on iOS devices and that it will only make Lightning and USB-C headphones compatible with other types of connectors.



