President Donald Trump Commits To Attend NATO Summit

President Donald Trump has said a lot of things about North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders. But despite calling NATO as "obsolete" for several times and his objections to its relevancy and its funding, the newly elected president of the United States committed to attend a meeting of NATO leaders which will be held in Brussels on May.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump has spoken with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the U.S and its "strong support for NATO." The White House press also confirmed that Trump had discussed the agenda on how to encourage all NATO allies in meeting their defense spending commitments.

During the campaign, President Donald Trump mentioned that the United States of America pays much of the cost for the alliance and with that, he is planning to encourage some NATO members to contribute more money and defend those who have fulfilled their obligations.

In his recent interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, President Donald Trump repeatedly called NATO as obsolete.

"I said a long time ago - that NATO had problems. Number one it was obsolete because it was, you know, designed many, many years ago," Trump said in the interview. "Number two - the countries aren't paying what they're supposed to pay. I took such heat when I said NATO was obsolete. It's outdated because it wasn't taking care of terror," Trump said during his interview.

President Donald Trump's secretary, James Mattis have also sent a strong signal to support NATO while reaching out to the three critical alliance partners saying that the US had an unshakeable commitment to NATO.

According to the NBC News, the British Prime Minister Theresa May said that President Donald Trump assures that the United States is a hundred percent behind NATO. Stoltenberg also ensures that Trump would remain committed to the institution after his phone call with the president on the day that he was elected.