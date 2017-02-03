Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 03, 2017 | Updated at 2:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Super Bowl 2017 Update: New England Patriots' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Bob Kraft Refuse To Answer Donald Trump-Related Questions

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 01:23 AM EST
Bob Kraft Visits FOX Business Network

Bob Kraft Visits FOX Business Network(Photo : (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images))

US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration ban becomes the hottest issue of the world today. And while people around the globe talks about the same subject all the time, the players and coaches at the Super Bowl 2017 remain silent.

According to Palm Beach Post, the New England Patriots are having a busy week in preparing for Super Bowl 2017. Aside from that, the team was also been busy doing their press responsibilities and sorting tickets for friends and family.

However, it seems like reporters were not too concerned about what is going to happen come Monday night at Super Bowl 2017. They were more particular of knowing what they think about Donald Trump. Tom Brady, the head coach Bill Belichick together with team owner Robert Kraft unexpectedly discussed their correspondences and friendships with the newly elected leader of the United States.

Tom Brady was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat during the New England's preseason training camp in 2015, which later said that he and Trump are great friends. According to the reports, Donald Trump read a letter of support from Belichick during the campaign rally on November.

 According to Sydney Morning Herald, television and movie stars, as well as business tycoons and politicians, have all expressed their concerns with regards to Trump's controversial policies. However, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons who will compete in the National Football League's Super Bowl 2017 dodged questions about the President.

Coach Bill Belichick refused to answer the questions and talked about something that is related to politics. When asked about his message for the current president, Belichick shook his head and remain silent.

While the CEOs of the tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Nike are denouncing Donald Trump's immigration ban, the heavyweights in the film and television industry have used the awards season to speak out.

Some of the great persona in the world like US men's soccer team captain Michael Bradley and NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt have already used social media to express their outrage. And around the Super Bowl locker rooms, Trump politics are also off the limits.

SEE ALSO

Samsung To Release 7nm Chip For Galaxy S9 Processor Soon

Coach Zinedine Zidane Confirms Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Injury Setback

"Right to Repair" Bill Soon To Be Passed In 5 U.S. States

'Euderus Set Wasp' Kills 'Crypt Wasp Galls' By Eating Their Organs

TagsSuper Bowl 2017 Updates, robert kraft, Tom Brady, Kraft Refuse, Kraft Refuse on trump

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

MacBook Pro 2017 laptops T310 ARM

NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Are Now Sharing Unlikely Alliance Towards hatred For Charles Barkley

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics