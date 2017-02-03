Super Bowl 2017 Update: New England Patriots' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Bob Kraft Refuse To Answer Donald Trump-Related Questions

US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration ban becomes the hottest issue of the world today. And while people around the globe talks about the same subject all the time, the players and coaches at the Super Bowl 2017 remain silent.

According to Palm Beach Post, the New England Patriots are having a busy week in preparing for Super Bowl 2017. Aside from that, the team was also been busy doing their press responsibilities and sorting tickets for friends and family.

However, it seems like reporters were not too concerned about what is going to happen come Monday night at Super Bowl 2017. They were more particular of knowing what they think about Donald Trump. Tom Brady, the head coach Bill Belichick together with team owner Robert Kraft unexpectedly discussed their correspondences and friendships with the newly elected leader of the United States.

Tom Brady was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat during the New England's preseason training camp in 2015, which later said that he and Trump are great friends. According to the reports, Donald Trump read a letter of support from Belichick during the campaign rally on November.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, television and movie stars, as well as business tycoons and politicians, have all expressed their concerns with regards to Trump's controversial policies. However, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons who will compete in the National Football League's Super Bowl 2017 dodged questions about the President.

Coach Bill Belichick refused to answer the questions and talked about something that is related to politics. When asked about his message for the current president, Belichick shook his head and remain silent.

While the CEOs of the tech companies like Apple, Facebook and Nike are denouncing Donald Trump's immigration ban, the heavyweights in the film and television industry have used the awards season to speak out.

Some of the great persona in the world like US men's soccer team captain Michael Bradley and NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt have already used social media to express their outrage. And around the Super Bowl locker rooms, Trump politics are also off the limits.



