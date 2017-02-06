T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski

T-Mobile's TV advertising in this year's Super Bowl is going with an all out blitz. T-Mobile is considered as the country's third-largest wireless carrier. Now, the company has joined as an advertiser in one of the largest events of the year which took three minutes of the in-game air time.

According to USA Today, the company will present four ads which will be running during Sunday's Patriots-Falcons showdown. The first one is with Justin Bieber; the second is with rapper Snoop Dogg together with homemaking star Martha Stewart as well as comedian Kristen Schaal.

T-Mobile Company has been airing entertaining commercials throughout the year. Knowing that the company will present an ad in the event, people were so excited to see what the company has for the Super Bowl.

T-Mobile's first commercial, starring Justin Bieber and the New England tight end Rob Gronkowski will set to surprise fans in the Superbowl event. All ads of the company will be relying on the star power to make waves.

According to Talk and Android, T-Mobile will not provide details about the cost that they paid for the spots and the artists. However, there were reports that airing of ads cost $5 Million for every 30 seconds of Super Bowl airtime per ad.

Three minutes will already represent a significant investment. The only brand which takes much airtime during the big game is Anheuser-Busch that promotes its Budweiser, Busch and Bud Light beer brands.

"When you're coming to the biggest stage for the most-watched program of the year, you're looking to do things differently," Andrew Sherrard, T-Mobile's chief marketing officer, said.

2017 is a busy year to start for T-Mobile. The company recently announced that it would redo its wireless plans only to offer "unlimited" data. Furthermore, they will also include taxes and fees in the advertised pricing rather than having them pop-up on the bill. All of these announcements were mentioned in all four ads.



