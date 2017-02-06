Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 5:55 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 11:28 AM EST
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora(Photo : (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media))

T-Mobile's TV advertising in this year's Super Bowl is going with an all out blitz. T-Mobile is considered as the country's third-largest wireless carrier. Now, the company has joined as an advertiser in one of the largest events of the year which took three minutes of the in-game air time.

According to USA Today, the company will present four ads which will be running during Sunday's Patriots-Falcons showdown. The first one is with Justin Bieber; the second is with rapper Snoop Dogg together with homemaking star Martha Stewart as well as comedian Kristen Schaal.

T-Mobile Company has been airing entertaining commercials throughout the year. Knowing that the company will present an ad in the event, people were so excited to see what the company has for the Super Bowl.

T-Mobile's first commercial, starring Justin Bieber and the New England tight end Rob Gronkowski will set to surprise fans in the Superbowl event. All ads of the company will be relying on the star power to make waves.

According to Talk and Android, T-Mobile will not provide details about the cost that they paid for the spots and the artists. However, there were reports that airing of ads cost $5 Million for every 30 seconds of Super Bowl airtime per ad.

Three minutes will already represent a significant investment. The only brand which takes much airtime during the big game is Anheuser-Busch that promotes its Budweiser, Busch and Bud Light beer brands.

"When you're coming to the biggest stage for the most-watched program of the year, you're looking to do things differently," Andrew Sherrard, T-Mobile's chief marketing officer, said.

2017 is a busy year to start for T-Mobile. The company recently announced that it would redo its wireless plans only to offer "unlimited" data. Furthermore, they will also include taxes and fees in the advertised pricing rather than having them pop-up on the bill. All of these announcements were mentioned in all four ads.

SEE ALSO

Google parent company Alphabet posts strong revenue growth

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 2 Updates: Mystery Character Appearances, Mick And Amaya’s Relationship

Gorilla Grodd Set To Return In ‘The Flash’ Season 3

Atlus Releases 'Persona 5' Four New Confidant Trailers

TagsT-Mobile Super Bowl, T-Mobile Justin Bieber, T-Mobile Ad Super Bowl, Super Bowl 2017 T-Mobile

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

Netflix's "Stranger Things" is coming back for season 2 on Halloween this year.
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics