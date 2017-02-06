Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date & Specs: Fingerprint Sensor Disappoints Users

Feb 06, 2017
Galaxy S8 is about to be released. If the speculations of the release date are correct, it would not be too long before the company officially reveal the latest device to the public. The news about the leak is starting to spread online, and now Samsung Galaxy S8's upcoming flagship appears to be a great masterpiece of the mobile technology.

Samsung Galaxy S8's release date has not been confirmed though there are already speculations that the latest device will make a brief appearance at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017. The said Congress would be held on February to March.

However, despite the upcoming release of the device, disappointments with regards to Samsung Galaxy S8's specifications and features.

According to Forbes, one of the disappointments is the Samsung Galaxy S8's fingerprint sensor. One of the recent leaks about its fingerprint sensor has tended to the downside. It starts with the device's permanent on-screen branding as well as the loss of the 'under the glass' fingerprint sensor.

Evan Blass (aka leaks) who is considered as the famous leaker tweeted that narrowness of Galaxy S8 bezels which means that the device will not fit its branding onto them. In the recent leaks that the company released, it was shown that the device would reposition the fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Fingerprint sensors are usually located where the user's index finger can easily reach. However, this is not the case in Samsung because of the said fingerprint sensor at the top of the phone just beside the rear camera. Some of the users do not like it.

Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy S8 would not be launch at the Mobile World Congress. However, that does not mean that users will not see it in Barcelona. The company is planning to have a Marvel style 'post-credits tease' of the handset.

