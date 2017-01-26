Australian Actor, Johann Ofner Shot and Killed While Filming

An Australian actor was killed while filming a video for the song Friend Like You. The incident happened on Monday in the Queensland city of Brisbane in a scene featuring several guns for hip hop group Bliss n Eso's latest music video.

Johann Ofner, 28, is a professional stunt double in his 20s. He was shot and killed while filming the latest video. According to CNN, Ofner was pronounced dead at the scene. The group will debut its new album, Off the Grid, in March.

Representatives for the band testified that Ofner was fatally injured when a prop gun was discharged. The gun was loaded with blanks and not lives ammunition. The exact cause of Johann's fatal injury is still to be confirmed.

The investigators are in the process of examining the CCTV footage and conducting ballistics tests. The entire video production crew and the team are currently working with the police to complete the investigation.

According to Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt, many actors fired their guns during the scene, and he can't tell whether they are live or real firearms. Armitt can't yet identify the type of ammunition that was being used in the scene.

"We're incredibly saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today," group members Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max MacKinnon (MC Eso) and Tarik Ejjamai (DJ Izm) said in their joint Twitter post.

According to USA Today, no one else was injured except Johann Ofner. The actor received wounds in his chest while filming. Inspector Tom Armitt added that blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range. The members of the hip-hop trio were not in the scene when the incident happened.

The group was extremely upset and shaken up by the news. Ofner has been working as a stuntman for several years and was due to appear in "Australian Ninja Warrior," a televised competition this year.

According to his profile on Stunt Book Australia, his skills include "martial arts (weapons)" and "theatrical fighting."

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set," Zoe Angus of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance said.



