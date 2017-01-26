Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 12:14 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Australian Actor, Johann Ofner Shot and Killed While Filming

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 12:18 PM EST
Actor and Stuntman Johann Ofner, 28, Shot and Killed While Filming Gunfight Scene for Music Video

Actor and Stuntman Johann Ofner, 28, Shot and Killed While Filming Gunfight Scene for Music Video(Photo : Raven Ovah@youtube.com)

An Australian actor was killed while filming a video for the song Friend Like You. The incident happened on Monday in the Queensland city of Brisbane in a scene featuring several guns for hip hop group Bliss n Eso's latest music video.

Johann Ofner, 28, is a professional stunt double in his 20s. He was shot and killed while filming the latest video. According to CNN, Ofner was pronounced dead at the scene. The group will debut its new album, Off the Grid, in March.

Representatives for the band testified that Ofner was fatally injured when a prop gun was discharged. The gun was loaded with blanks and not lives ammunition. The exact cause of Johann's fatal injury is still to be confirmed.

The investigators are in the process of examining the CCTV footage and conducting ballistics tests. The entire video production crew and the team are currently working with the police to complete the investigation.

According to Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt, many actors fired their guns during the scene, and he can't tell whether they are live or real firearms. Armitt can't yet identify the type of ammunition that was being used in the scene.

"We're incredibly saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today," group members Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max MacKinnon (MC Eso) and Tarik Ejjamai (DJ Izm) said in their joint Twitter post.

According to USA Today, no one else was injured except Johann Ofner. The actor received wounds in his chest while filming. Inspector Tom Armitt added that blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range. The members of the hip-hop trio were not in the scene when the incident happened.

The group was extremely upset and shaken up by the news. Ofner has been working as a stuntman for several years and was due to appear in "Australian Ninja Warrior," a televised competition this year.

According to his profile on Stunt Book Australia, his skills include "martial arts (weapons)" and "theatrical fighting."

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set," Zoe Angus of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance said.

SEE ALSO

Argentina Hopes Donald Trump Will Support Obama’s Trade Agreements

Apple Logic Pro X, GarageBand for iOS Gets New Updates

Fujifilm Upgrades Digital Camera: More Megapixels, Revamped Controls, Improved Autofocus

United States, Cuba Sign Aeronautical And Maritime Agreement

TagsActor Johann Ofner, Johann Ofner Shot, Bliss n Eso, Friend Like You

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Friend Like You Bliss n Eso

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Sword Art Online Gameplay Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

Real Madrid tries to back in the game with Lucas Vazquez goal 90th-minute but it was too late for 11-time Champions League winners.
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade
NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence! Ready To Rumble Against NODAPL; Delivers Supplies To Standing Rock
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics