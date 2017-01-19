Apple Logic Pro X, GarageBand for iOS Gets New Updates

Apple Company recently announced the major updates with its music creation apps this 2017. The updates on the App will showcase new features exclusive for music makers of all levels on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

According to Apple, the Garageband for iOS 2.2 will feature the powerful creative synthesizer Alchemy, as well as a new sound browser that will make the searching through instruments and patches easier, compare before.

The Logic Pro X 10.3, on the other hand, becomes a more powerful tool for pros with a modern interface. It also features a professional audio production with support for the revolutionary Touch Baron on the new MacBook Pro. The updates will make the intuitive and context-sensitive controls easy for the users.

Furthermore, the Touch Bar support in the Logic Pro X 10.3 can help users to navigate projects in a timeline overview. With this, users can get quick access to volume and Smart Controls for tracks. The users can even play instruments which include drum pads and a piano keyboard.

"Music has always been part of Apple's DNA, and we are excited to deliver yet another fun and powerful update to our music creation apps, GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Applications Product Marketing.

According to Apple Insider, there are also other upgrades which include 64-but summing engine, 192 other busses, and full control over stereo panning. There's also a feature called "Track Alternatives" that lets users switch between the playlist of regions and edits. This feature makes it possible to consider different creative branches.

New iOS users will get free update for GarageBand 2.2 for iOS and $4.99 (US) for older and non-qualifying devices. For the Logic Pro X 10.3, all existing users will get a free update and $199.99 (US) for new customers.



