Fujifilm Upgrades Digital Camera: More Megapixels, Revamped Controls, Improved Autofocus

The Fujifilm X100 is known to have a reputation of having a lot of graphic capabilities to capture amazing and excellent images. The X100F is a follow-up of 2014's X100T with more megapixels, revamped autofocus system, and other ergonomic improvements.

According to The Verge, the Fujifilm's High-End Shooters features and X-Trans sensor that will separate the green, red, and blue light differently compare to the chip in other cameras. This feature allows the photo to have a distinct filmlike moiré-free look that most photographers want.

The latest X100 was originally released in 2010 and considered as the first entry to Fujifilm's X-series of digital cameras. It has a classic aesthetics with 23mm (35mm equivalent) prime lens, hybrid optical-electric viewfinder, and an APS-C sensor.

After that, Fujifilm has since released its X100S which give the company's X-Trans sensor and the X100T that contains more subtle improvements. Now, Fujifilm Company is trying its luck with the latest X100F.

Fujifilm's' new X100F and X-T20 are the successors to the X100T and X-T10. It features simple designs with new sensors and processors which debuted with the higher-end X-Pro2 and X-T2. According to Fujifilm website, the sensor is the latest version of Fujifilm's 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor.

Furthermore, the number of AF points was also bumped to 91 from 49. 40% of the imaging area is covered with phase detection AF. Now, Fujifilm claims that they will make it faster and more reliable regarding the focus, particularly in the low-light.

Fujifilm Company did its best to consolidate the standard function controls in the right side of the camera. With the new model, there will be a new focusing joystick that customers might expect to find at the back of a DSLR in selecting focus area.

Also, the shutter speed dial also has an integrated ISO wheel that can make switching activities simpler without taking their eyes away from the viewfinder.



