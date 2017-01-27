Quick Review On Dragon Ball Fusions (3DS)

Over the years, many Dragon Ball games became famous all over the world. The game is getting better as time goes by. Despite the negative impression that SNES, Mega Drive, PlayStation, and Saturn to the series fans, Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Xenoverse sub-series has revived the game by what the gamers and fans want.

According to Nintendo Life, the Xenoverse titles of the game is not available on the Nintendo 3DS. However, Bandai Namco decided to fuse it with an RPG to create an exciting new product in the form of Dragon Ball Fusions for 3DS.

The journey in Dragon Ball Fusions for 3DS starts with fans and gamers creating a custom fighter. But, before they could do that, they have to select the race of the type of character that they want. Players can choose which character they want: Saiyan, Namekian, Offworlder, Earthling, and Alien.

Each race possesses their unique strengths and weaknesses. Earthlings are considered as the perfect balance of offense and defense. Gamers who have decided their race that best represents their style can personalize their avatar by selecting their facial features, hairstyle, and voice based on the options.

According to Nintendo World Report, the previous Dragon Ball games have enjoyed retelling especially the events of the Dragon Ball Manga and Anime. The original tale of the Dragon Ball Fusions contains charm and humor.

The story of Fusions opens with the gamers gathering the dragon balls and making a wish for the ultimate martial arts tournament. Then, the eternal dragon, Shenron, will grant the request and that is the beginning of the Dragon Ball Fusions adventure.

The length of the battle depends on the strength of the team and the level of the opposing force. Some battles can be won in just a couple of minutes. And there are some with high-ranking enemies that take 10 minutes for the game to finish. The game is like watching an episode of Dragon Ball.



