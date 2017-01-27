Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017 | Updated at 1:23 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Quick Review On Dragon Ball Fusions (3DS)

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 01:06 PM EST
Dragon Ball Fusions 3DS English: Fusion Showcase - EX Pirillin (Piccolo & Krillin EX-Fusion)

Dragon Ball Fusions 3DS English: Fusion Showcase - EX Pirillin (Piccolo & Krillin EX-Fusion)(Photo : SLOplays@youtube.com)

Over the years, many Dragon Ball games became famous all over the world. The game is getting better as time goes by. Despite the negative impression that SNES, Mega Drive, PlayStation, and Saturn to the series fans, Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Xenoverse sub-series has revived the game by what the gamers and fans want.

According to Nintendo Life, the Xenoverse titles of the game is not available on the Nintendo 3DS. However, Bandai Namco decided to fuse it with an RPG to create an exciting new product in the form of Dragon Ball Fusions for 3DS.

The journey in Dragon Ball Fusions for 3DS starts with fans and gamers creating a custom fighter. But, before they could do that, they have to select the race of the type of character that they want. Players can choose which character they want: Saiyan, Namekian, Offworlder, Earthling, and Alien.

Each race possesses their unique strengths and weaknesses. Earthlings are considered as the perfect balance of offense and defense. Gamers who have decided their race that best represents their style can personalize their avatar by selecting their facial features, hairstyle, and voice based on the options.

According to Nintendo World Report, the previous Dragon Ball games have enjoyed retelling especially the events of the Dragon Ball Manga and Anime. The original tale of the Dragon Ball Fusions contains charm and humor.

The story of Fusions opens with the gamers gathering the dragon balls and making a wish for the ultimate martial arts tournament. Then, the eternal dragon, Shenron, will grant the request and that is the beginning of the Dragon Ball Fusions adventure.

The length of the battle depends on the strength of the team and the level of the opposing force. Some battles can be won in just a couple of minutes. And there are some with high-ranking enemies that take 10 minutes for the game to finish. The game is like watching an episode of Dragon Ball.

SEE ALSO

Snake Trackers From Irula Tribe Newest Weapon Against Python In Florida

Sony 2017 Updates: Xperia X and X Compact Receive Security Patches (34.2.A.0.292)

Space Weather Forecasters Warn About Fiery Solar Storms

Mason, Cahill Clash Of Heads: Hull's Ryan Mason Recovers From Fracture Skull

TagsDragon Ball, Dragon Ball Fusions (3DS), Dragon Ball Fusions (3DS) review, Dragon Ball Manga

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Sundance Film Festival Junket Resident Evil franchise

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City

The trainer of James DeGale, Jim McDonell accused the mentor of Badou Jack, Floyd Mayweather Jr. over 'illegal doings' during their fight in New York City. Allegedly using his influence, Mayweather apparently checks in the scorecards to give strategic advice to Jack.
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics