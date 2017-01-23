Mason, Cahill Clash Of Heads: Hull's Ryan Mason Recovers From Fracture Skull

Ryan Mason clashed heads with Gary Cahill, Chelsea Defender 13 minutes into the Premier League match. The incident led to an eight-minute stoppage in play as Mason was given oxygen. He was taken straight to St. Mary's Paddington hospital for proper medical treatment.

According to Telegraph, Mason wore an oxygen mask after eight minutes of treatment and was carried off on a stretcher. Hull recently confirmed that Ryan was conscious and speaking to the club officials in the hospital while recovering from a fractured skull.

Michael Dawson is just one of his visitors this morning. Gary Cahill whom Mason accidentally clashed heads with together with John Terry and Chelsea assistant manager Steve Holland visited him at the Paddington hospital last night.

"The club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon," Hull said.

The injury happened when Ryan tried to contest a high ball with Chelsea and England center back Cahill. Mason, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, was immediately taken to St. Mary Hospital which specializes in treating with dangerous conditions sustained from accidents, sports or violence.

According to Independent, Hull's players were not fully aware of the extent of the injury. They only learned it after the game at Stamford Bridge and were stunned when they heard the news of the serious nature of the problem.

Some of them have contacted Mason's family to offer their support. Manager Marco Silva told the team to try and work as usual. However, several players are still struggling to come to terms with the incident.

"We smashed heads, there was a massive impact, and I know he went off," said Cahill. "I wish him all the best and hope there is no serious injury for him," Hull manager Marco Silva said.