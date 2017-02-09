Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role

While other NBA teams like Knicks is burning to the ground, Warriors continue to roll, and Cavaliers were dealing with some self-created drama, the Los Angeles Lakers are busy building an empire with their new adviser and consultant, Magic Johnson.

According to Fox Sports, Magic Johnson received a call with regards to the new offer from the Lost Angeles Lakers. He was still in the meeting with his old team when the call came through. A few hours after the team announced that he was hired as a special adviser to Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson met with the younger Buss brothers, general manager Mitch Kupchak, Joey and Jesse, and the rest of the staff.

In the past years, Magic Johnson has criticized Jim Buss for his decisions when hiring Mike Brown and Mike D'Antoni and even ripped him for failing to land marquee superstars. The criticisms he made then had been direct and straight to the point.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson had obviously been highly critical of the Lakers' front office. And when Jim Buss called him last Thursday, Magic Johnson immediately responded to know his intentions. According to Magic Johnson, his intention was to help but he still retains his criticisms in the past. However, despite the recent incidents between them, both are willing to move forward.

"I'm taking Magic at face value that he's here to help. He's one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Who wouldn't value his opinion? I'm excited to work with Magic for years to come," Jim Buss said.

According to an article on ESPN, Jim Buss and Magic Johnson agreed to forget the past and asked to schedule a meeting after the All-Star break so that he and his general manager could further explain their decisions over the past few seasons.



