Nintendo Switch Updates: Video Reveals Operating System Details

Nintendo Switch developers recently revealed the Switch's most awaited hardware specifications together with the other unmentioned features of the hybrid consoles. The leak about the interesting detail on the console which is codenamed as NX was released on Reddit via NeoGAF.

According to IGN, Nintendo Switch games console is supposed to be shipped on March 17 for customers who managed to get their pre-orders. However, one NeoGAF user luckily got the console ahead of time. Instead of keeping it, the user posted a short video revealing Nintendo Switch's operating system.

Wii and Wii U which are the previous consoles of Nintendo have a heavily animated operating systems and full body avatars. With Nintendo Switch, it appears that the whole user interface was made a lot cleaner with a system that looks like it has been plucked straight from an Android tablet.

The video revealed Nintendo Switch's internal storage space that is 25.9 GB. Previously, Nintendo said that the system would be having 32 GB of internal memory. The Nintendo Switch, however, will support up to 2TB Micro SDXC cards. Thus the recently released video could be an indication of the amount of space that the operating system takes up in the system.

According to Pocket-lint, the set-up instructions for Nintendo Switch are easy and clear to understand and follow. The main home screen is also simple to use. Also, it contains boxes that house quick links to games or downloaded software. Underneath those quick links are options that gamers have to double click to open.

In the new Nintendo Switch set-up, there are news, shop, album, controllers, settings, and sleep. Gamers who want to revive the console from Sleep, they have to press the power button three times to ensure that the console does not power on if it is inside a bag or pocket.

Nintendo Switch's data management tab which is located in the settings menu shows a 25.9GB of free space. This confirms that the console has 32GB of onboard storage.



