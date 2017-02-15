Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

Feb 15, 2017
Former Knick Charles Oakley Arrested for Fight in Stands

Former Knick Charles Oakley Arrested for Fight in Stands(Photo : YouTube/Chris Smoove)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan are both helping to repair the relationship of Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan and Charles Oakley. During the interview, Oakley said that the immediate resolution to resolve the feud would be difficult between him and James Dolan.

According to NBA, James Dolan and Charles Oakley met with Silver on Monday at the NBA headquarters with Michael Jordan at the phone. Charles Oakley was arrested on Wednesday after the altercation with MSG security and while attending the Knicks game. James Dolan decided to ban the former Knicks star from the arena.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that it is very disheartening to see such situations that occurred at the Madison Square Garden that involves members of the NBA members particularly James Dolan and Charles Oakley. For a record, James Dolan and Charles Oakley were used to be teammates in Chicago before Charles Oakley was traded to New York.

Charles Oakley became a fan favourite with the Knicks from 1988-1998. The issue between James Dolan and Charles Oakley will not stop unless someone will offer help to bring back their relationship.

According to CBS Sports, the NBA is planning to enlist Michael Jordan and Commissioner Adam Silver to help resolve the conflict between James Dolan and Charles Oakley.

James Dolan and Charles Oakley have a longstanding tension that started when Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from the Knicks game and later arrested. Despite the arrest, Charles Oakley denied everything. James Dolan however banned him indefinitely from Madison Square Garden saying that Charles Oakley is struggling with alcoholism.

According to Knicks, Charles Oakley was abusive. Upon announcing the ban in a radio interview, James Dolan said that the former power forward had some alcohol issues. Adam Silver said that James Dolan and Charles Oakley were both apologetic about the incident and their negative impact on the Knicks team as well as the NBA.

