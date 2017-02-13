Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 10:58 AM EST
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora(Photo : (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media))

Open Signal reports have been spreading across the countries, covering all major carriers in the United States and mobile networks in other nations like Brazil, Canada, and Italy.  The website recently released the latest report comparing the both 4G and 3G data speed, latency, as well as coverage of the Big Four carriers in the US: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

According to Open Signal, T-Mobile and Verizon have become tied to the best network regarding speed. Months ago, T-Mobile was ahead of Verizon in the 4G speed rankings and overall speed metrics.

With T-Mobile and Verizon claiming both in advertisements, Open Signal report state that it is interesting to see which of the carriers could deliver an excellent 4G LTE speed and signal. Open Signal added that based on the 4,599,231,167 data points from the 169,683 users, it seems like T-Mobile and Verizon are tied for the best networks.

Furthermore, Open Signal state that T-Mobile and Verizon took the top spots in the 3G download speeds, 4G download speeds, 3G latency as well as the overall download speeds. It was found out that T-Mobile and Verizon 4G speeds rise with its typical speeds surpassing the national average.

According to CIO Today, Detroit is the city with a fastest 4G speed. Both T-Mobile and Verizon average LTE download speeds increase of more than 25 Mbps. Open Signal added that Minneapolis and Chicago have one operator with a mean of 4G speeds of 25 Mbps.

 Open Signal also found out that Verizon had gained an edge over T-Mobile in its 4G speed rankings last year. However, the four nation's top wireless carriers such AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have gained significant improvements in 4G availability scores.

Open Signal wants T-Mobile and Verizon to stop having BDSM-themed Twitter fights because both of them are as best networks in the US. Open Signal said that Verizon holds a slight edge in the network availability (4G LTE), but tied with T-Mobile for the 4G download speed and the overall download speed.

 

 

