Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 1:08 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Conab Forecasts Brazilian Safrinha Crop Bountiful Harvest Due To Good Weather

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 12:24 PM EST
Brazil’s Safrinha Corn - Alastair Stewart - May 27, 2016

Brazil’s Safrinha Corn - Alastair Stewart - May 27, 2016(Photo : Photo: Market Journal@youtube.com)

Conab recently forecasted the Brazilian safrinha crop for the second-season corn crop by some 2.5m tons due to good weather. The harvest of the soybeans from 2016 to 2017 has reached to 19 percent of the planted area.

According to Agrimoney, the yield rate of the Brazilian safrinha crop has increased from the 16 percent level in the same period last year and also ahead of the 12 percent five-year average. The increase in the harvest was driven by a sharp recovery in the yield from the previous year. According to Conab, the Brazilian safrinha crop is 10 percent in the central central-west corn belt.

Brazilian safrinha crop is expected to increase to the average level if the good climatic condition continues. Due to the bigger Safrinha crop, the US Department of Agriculture's Brasilia Bureau projected a total corn production that rebounds to 84.00 metric tons.

"It is expected that this year's second Brazilian safrinha crop will be fully planted by the middle of March, so as to maximize the benefits of the seasonal rains and boost yields before the season ends, normally in May," US Department of Agriculture's Brasilia Bureau said.

The largest state producer, Mato Grosso harvested with 44 percent of the soybean area. Due to the excessive rain in the recent weeks, the soybeans were harvested with higher moisture that is highly recommended to the market.

According to Successful Farming at Agriculture, the second-largest producer soybean and Brazilian Safrinha crop continues to be delayed in the harvest. Paraná only collected 13 percent of the area which is lower than the 30 percent harvested last year. And this happens due to weather problems which disrupted the harvest.

The Brazilian producer had harvested soybeans and plants the second Brazilian safrinha crop. The second plant reached to 27 percent of the estimated area for the central and southern Brazil. In the Wester Parana, the ideal Brazilian safrinha crop corn planting window ends at the end of February. This time, farmers in the region have finished planting the second Brazilian safrinha crop in March.

SEE ALSO

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Image Of A Dying Star

Fukushima Cleaning Robot Remove from Reactor Due to Radiation

Apple Watch Dominates Smartwatch Market In The Last Quarter

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role

TagsBrazilian Safrinha Crop, Conab Forecasts Brazilian Safrinha Crop, Conab, Brazilian crop, Brazilian corn

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

New Product Eletricity

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Kate Middleton beauty Kate Middleton skincare

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of expectations that the All-Star game is having, but arguably one of the most anticipated thing about the event is the kicks that each player will be wearing. According to some sources, players will be wearing special Black History Month - themed sneakers.
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Scottie Pippen official photo

Scottie Pippen Posts Valentine Pic With Wife & Kids Hinting They Are On The Road To Reconciliation
NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy
NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team
NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will "Sweep Their A—" If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors: MacBook Pro Release Date Likely to be Delayed

'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Make Appearance In Upcoming Thor Movie

Mariah Carey leaves the past behind with a live performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and a new love in the arms of Bryan Tanaka; was about to have a wardrobe malfunction at a Lakers game on V Day.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Update: Karen Gillan To Reprise Role As Nebula, Shares Reason for Nebula's Change of Heart

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

Comcast's Xfinity Stream App To Offer Free Live TV Streaming On The Go

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Features, Release Date And Price: Kaby Lake Processor, Wireless Charging And 4k Display Rumored

Kanye West No-Show At Season 5 of His New York Fashion Week

Microsoft Stressing On Some New Measures To Fight Against The Global Threat Of Cyberattacks

Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct 'Suicide Squad 2'

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics