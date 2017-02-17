Conab Forecasts Brazilian Safrinha Crop Bountiful Harvest Due To Good Weather

Conab recently forecasted the Brazilian safrinha crop for the second-season corn crop by some 2.5m tons due to good weather. The harvest of the soybeans from 2016 to 2017 has reached to 19 percent of the planted area.

According to Agrimoney, the yield rate of the Brazilian safrinha crop has increased from the 16 percent level in the same period last year and also ahead of the 12 percent five-year average. The increase in the harvest was driven by a sharp recovery in the yield from the previous year. According to Conab, the Brazilian safrinha crop is 10 percent in the central central-west corn belt.

Brazilian safrinha crop is expected to increase to the average level if the good climatic condition continues. Due to the bigger Safrinha crop, the US Department of Agriculture's Brasilia Bureau projected a total corn production that rebounds to 84.00 metric tons.

"It is expected that this year's second Brazilian safrinha crop will be fully planted by the middle of March, so as to maximize the benefits of the seasonal rains and boost yields before the season ends, normally in May," US Department of Agriculture's Brasilia Bureau said.

The largest state producer, Mato Grosso harvested with 44 percent of the soybean area. Due to the excessive rain in the recent weeks, the soybeans were harvested with higher moisture that is highly recommended to the market.

According to Successful Farming at Agriculture, the second-largest producer soybean and Brazilian Safrinha crop continues to be delayed in the harvest. Paraná only collected 13 percent of the area which is lower than the 30 percent harvested last year. And this happens due to weather problems which disrupted the harvest.

The Brazilian producer had harvested soybeans and plants the second Brazilian safrinha crop. The second plant reached to 27 percent of the estimated area for the central and southern Brazil. In the Wester Parana, the ideal Brazilian safrinha crop corn planting window ends at the end of February. This time, farmers in the region have finished planting the second Brazilian safrinha crop in March.



