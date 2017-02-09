Apple Watch Dominates Smartwatch Market In The Last Quarter

Believe it or not, but Apple Inc. is currently generating 80 percent of the revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 with its Apple Watch. The research firm Canalys was able to calculate the rough estimates of the income based on the information from the company's latest earnings.

According to Mashable, despite the project profits that the firm gained, Apple won't reveal any specifics about the Apple Watch. However, based on the new smartwatch market projections from the analysts, it is clear that the Apple Watch was well sold last year.

If the projections of the firm Canalys are accurate, it is possible that Apple Watch dominated the wearable market during the final quarter of 2016. The said watch have set records and took up nearly three times of the market share of its nearest competitor.

The smartwatch field is getting more competitive from big name challengers, and this type of dominance is what Apple Company needs to excel in the market. As stated in the Canalys Firm projections, the company have shipped more than 9 million units in the last quarter which resulted for the Apple Watch sales to generate revenue of over $2.6 billion.

The Apple Watch was released in 2015 and was updated with a new processor and GPS support last year. The said watch integrates with iOS and can display notifications like text messages. Furthermore, it can also be used to make calls as well as supports third-party applications.

The company refuses to reveal the actual sales figure of the Apple Watch. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, sharing the sales figures could help competitors in some ways. The company only dropped some hints about the Apple Watch's Sales stating that it hit the all-time high during the last quarter of the year.

Apple's decision not to share their Apple Watch sales results forced the market researchers and analysts to make their educated guess about it. And those estimates are based on the analysis of retail sales data, supply checks, and other measures.



