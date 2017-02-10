Fukushima Cleaning Robot Remove from Reactor Due to Radiation

A remote-controlled Fukushima cleaning robot had to be removed at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant due to camera problems which most likely caused by high radiation. The Fukushima cleaning robot was sent into a damaged reactor at the plant due to the effect of high radiation.

According to Japan Today, one of the three Fukushima cleaning robot suffered a meltdown during the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami. Reports claimed that it was the first time that the robot entered the chamber inside the No. 2 reactor since the said Earthquake and tsunami which critically damage the plant.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) recently released a statement that they sent the robot with a high-pressure water nozzle into the prime containment vessel. This vessel contains the pressure vessel but needs to be brought up back after Fukushima cleaning robot's camera went dark.

The problem that happened in the Fukushima cleaning robot at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant underscores challenges in the decommissioning the old power plant. According to the Mirror, high radiation, inadequate, and structural damage could be the possible caused of Fukushima cleaning robot problems.

According to TEPCO spokesman Takahiro Kimoto, the factors mentioned above may require more radiation-resistant cameras and other equipment. To find out the best and safest way to remove the fuel, TEPCO needs to identify the exact location of the melted fuel as well as the condition of the structural damage in the three wrecked reactors.

In the cleaning mission, the Fukushima cleaning robot crawled down the passage as it peels debris with a scraper and water spray to the ruins away. And as the Fukushima cleaning robot went further, the dark brown deposits grew thicker and harder to remove.

According to the plant's manager, TEPCO hopes to send another Fukushima cleaning robot in the rail to do the survey at the bottom of the pressure vessel. This week's attempt to explain the track was unsuccessful due to water pump malfunction.



