Atletico Madrid Takes Control Of Champions League Against Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid has take charge to their Championship League round-of-16 tie which is ahead of the return leg in Spain by beating hosts Bayer Leverkusen in a 4-2 encounter. French forwards Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann broke Bayer Leverkusen's defense which put the Champions League quarter finals close for Atletico Madrid to reach.

According to BBC, Gameiro's penalty has restored Atletico Madrid's two-goal advantage just before Stefan Savic's own goal reduced. Antoine Griezmann has doubled their advantage in the game from Kevin Gamerio's pass after the woeful defend of Leverkusen skipper Omer Toprak. Wendell struck on the other hand, has his own crossbar for clearing Felipe Luis' cross and home goalkeeper.

The Germans had suffered much in their first home defeat in Europe. Now, Substitute Fernando Torres has already ended every speculation with his goal in the 86th minute to take revenge for the previous season loss.

Advertisement

Leverkusen cut the deficit before Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro got a chance to score with a spot kick which give way for Stefan Savic to set his own goal in the finale.

"It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid' have reached two finals in three years. We knew of their counter-attacking abilities before the game but we ended up shipping two goals in the first half," said Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt.

The Bundesliga who were the finalists in 2002 are at risk of missing out the last eight for the fifth time without undergoing the stage on their fourth previous attempts. Atletico Madrid came close with keeper Bernd Leno to stop Griezmann and Wendell effort.

According to Independent, Leverkusen ultimately played into Atletico Madrid's hands using their high defensive line for the first time. Griezmann could have added another during the 34th when Atletico Madrid Kevin Gameiro sent him through. However, Leno immediately stood up and cut the deficit three minutes after the restart with Karim Bellarabi.



