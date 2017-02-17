Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Flying Taxis: Dubai’s Pilotless Drones, Ehang 184 Soon To Take-Off This Summer

Feb 17, 2017
While other companies like Alphabet and Amazon creates amazing plans on how drones can deliver items which were bought online to their customer's doorsteps, Dubai federal transportation officials have much more ambitious plans on how to utilize the gadget through the Dubai's Pilotless drones.

Just like a scene for "The Jetsons" movie, people in Dubai, particularly in the United Arab Emirates may soon experience riding in an automated flying taxis known as Dubai's Pilotless drones. Commuters can easily aboard on this new technology, soaring over the busy streets and the desert city's gleaming skyscrapers with just a simple push of a button.

Boarding in Dubai's Pilotless drones

According to the New York Times, these flying taxis are called pilotless drones which are capable of carrying a person. The said Dubai's pilotless drones would begin to soar in Dubai's airspace on July. The announcement about the operation of the said drones was made by Mattar Al Tayer who is the chief of Dubai's roads & transportation agency.

Dubai's Pilotless drones were made by an Ehang Chinese Firm which can carry a passenger that weighs up to 220 pounds for about a 30-minute trip. The eight-rotor drone had already undergone a fly test that runs past the Burj Al Arab.

Dubai's Pilotless drones hover with the use of eight propellers. As part of safety measures, the passenger drone contains a "fail-safe system." If any of the components malfunctions or disconnects, the aircraft will immediately land in the nearest area to ensure the passenger's safety.

According to Recode, Dubai's Pilotless drones which are also known as Ehang 184 can fly up to 31 miles with a single battery charge. The top speed is 100 mph, but the authorities confirmed that it would operate at 62 m.p.h.

Dubai's Pilotless drones, Ehang 184 is autopiloted and is directed and monitored via command center.

