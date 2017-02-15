Nintendo Switch Updates: 10 Local Consoles Can Connect At One Time

As Nintendo Switch is set to hit stores, customers are still seeing news about the system's full capacity in dribs and drabs coming from both unofficial and official sites. Splatoon 2 "Global Testfire" recently announces a beta test event on March containing stealth announcement of a wired LAN mode for the system.

According to Gamespot, Splatoon 2's demo revealed some details about the Nintendo Switch. The details were about the console that can link ten consoles at the same time. In their press release, Nintendo mentioned the latest announced LAN Play feature.

The detail about Nintendo Switch allows connecting up to 10 docked consoles through wired LAN which is suited for proper tournaments. Casual get-togethers up to eight players can have the chance to enjoy a quick game through the previously revealed local wireless connection.

The Nintendo Switch is considered as one of the most dynamic home entertainment centers. Nintendo Switch will be available on March 3 all over the world with a cost of $299 in the U.S. The Pre-orders for the Switch is already selling out at its retailers despite some never-ending questions about its features.

According to Ars Technica, Nintendo Switch has two different multiplayer systems which will exist for mobile and docked gameplay. The set-up is easier rather than gathering eight players to play in the same room. The online subscription service that is included in the app cost $30.

Nintendo Switch has a private battle spectator view which is considered as a new functionality that allows two players to participate in the Private Battle as cameramen who is responsible for observing the 8-player battle from multiple angles.

During the event in Washington D.C., there were hundreds of people who laid their hands to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch's touchscreen thin dimension also catches the attention and interest of the customers. The Switch has Joy-Con controllers attach on the side of a 6.2-inch touchscreen which is wider and thinner compare to Wii U gamepad controller.