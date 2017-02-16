UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

While some of the UFC's biggest stars remain in the spotlight, there is one top pay-per-view star who will soon be officially cross off the list for 2017. Brock Lesnar recently notified the UFC his plans to retire from MMA.

According to MMA Fighting, Brock Lesnar just returned to the UFC last year after the suspension and lawsuit. Brock Lesnar immediately notifies the company that he will soon be retiring from MMA. The 39-year old WWE star has been removed from the USADA drug testing pool which means that Brock is no longer on the UFC roster.

Just last week, Brock Lesnar's name had already been removed from the UFC's unofficial online roster. UFC President Dana White previously said that Brock Lesnar's fighting days are over. Dana White said the same statement with the WWE part-timer was removed from the UFC's online roster of fighters.

Brock Lesnar did not give any indication that his career at the MMA was coming to an end. Brock had just slated to sit out in the first half of 2017 after his suspension for failing the drug tests. According to Forbes, the former UFC heavyweight champion was victorious in the UFC 200 and even won over Mark Hunt after being tested for anti-estrogen agent clomiphene.

After the suspension, Brock Lesnar is expected to return on July 15, 2017. However, his suspension was frozen because he is no longer in the testing pool. There is a significant possibility that the former UFC heavyweight champion will not be able to compete in the Octagon again until he serves the duration of his suspension that is five months starting from the day that he re-enters the drug testing pool.

Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) has suspended Brock Lesnar for one year with a fine of $250,000 for being positive to drug tests. The UFC champion, however, denied the accusation of taking any prohibited substance.

Tim Kennedy who announce Brock Lesnar's retirement from MMA was also removed from the USADA drug testing pool.



