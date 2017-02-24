Sneak Peek With Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8

Anime fans who love humor would surely like this Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8. The episode 8 of the anime series begin in when the team found out that somebody is buying all the appliances in Akihabara and selling them at higher prices. The team discovered this while they were shopping for the rice cooker for their hideout.

One of the local routes in Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 was found to be Arisa's old martial arts master. However, the said martial arts instructor was under the control of a high-ranking Bugged One. The team was kicked out in the appliance store by a villain who sets up a no-holds-barred and pro-wrestling style battle.

According to Anime News Network, it depends on Arisa and Tamotsu to find ways on how to defeat the pair of martial artists to save the city. Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8's episode premise is as silly and thinly developed like what fans had seen from Akiba's Trip.

The characters in Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 know how to identify any evil plan which could anytime take over the city. This gave a plausible excuse for the team to engage in a fight inside an appliance store.

Mayo who is one of the best characters in Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 was thrown into a washing machine. Tamotsu's head gets stuck in a microwave, and so on. According to the My Anime List Forum, some of the fans did not expect to see Arisa being involved in the fight. Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 also shows the developing character of Arisa.

Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 offers several actions while at the same time maintaining a sense of humor. The scenes were silly though some of the plot points still hold up under some scrutiny. However, Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 will provide good entertainment for viewers.



