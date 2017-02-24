Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 25, 2017 | Updated at 3:20 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Sneak Peek With Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 24, 2017 06:45 PM EST
Preview Of The Tokyo International Anime Fair

Preview Of The Tokyo International Anime Fair(Photo : Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

Anime fans who love humor would surely like this Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8. The episode 8 of the anime series begin in when the team found out that somebody is buying all the appliances in Akihabara and selling them at higher prices. The team discovered this while they were shopping for the rice cooker for their hideout.

One of the local routes in Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 was found to be Arisa's old martial arts master. However, the said martial arts instructor was under the control of a high-ranking Bugged One. The team was kicked out in the appliance store by a villain who sets up a no-holds-barred and pro-wrestling style battle.

According to Anime News Network, it depends on Arisa and Tamotsu to find ways on how to defeat the pair of martial artists to save the city. Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8's episode premise is as silly and thinly developed like what fans had seen from Akiba's Trip.

The characters in Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 know how to identify any evil plan which could anytime take over the city. This gave a plausible excuse for the team to engage in a fight inside an appliance store.

Mayo who is one of the best characters in Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 was thrown into a washing machine. Tamotsu's head gets stuck in a microwave, and so on. According to the My Anime List Forum, some of the fans did not expect to see Arisa being involved in the fight. Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 also shows the developing character of Arisa.

Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 offers several actions while at the same time maintaining a sense of humor. The scenes were silly though some of the plot points still hold up under some scrutiny. However, Akiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8 will provide good entertainment for viewers.

SEE ALSO

Flying Taxis: Dubai’s Pilotless Drones, Ehang 184 Soon To Take-Off This Summer

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

Toshiba Updates: Reasons Behind Chairman Shigenori Shiga’s Resignation

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

TagsAkiba's Trip The Animation Episode 8, Akiba's Trip, Akiba's Trip Episode 8

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

First Capital Command PCC

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Boruto released date 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

NBA Trade Rumors: Deals For Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans And So On

Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans are all involving heavily in the Trade.
Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on February 15, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

NBA News and Updates: Deron Williams Being Eyed For Trade By Utah Jazz
NBA News: Thunder Dealts Cameron Payne To The Bulls, Marks The End Of NBA's Best Pre-game Dancing Duo

NBA News: Thunder Dealts Cameron Payne To The Bulls, Marks The End Of NBA's Best Pre-game Dancing Duo
Jackson Follman is determined to join the paralympic games with his artificial limb.

Former Goalkeeper Of Chapecoense, Jackson Follman Looks Forward For Paralympic Games
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Trade Rumors NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Traded Lou Williams For Houston Rockets’ Brewer In First Round
Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony attends the 'Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip' New York Screening at Regal E-Walk on December 15, 2015 in New York City.

NBA Trade Rumours: Lou Williams, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony And Other Top 5 Players Could Be Dealt In Final Days
Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Atletico Madrid Takes Control Of Champions League Against Bayer Leverkusen

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Sized Planets That Could Support Life.

Apple News: 80% of Active iOS Devices Currently Has iOS 10 Installed

March's Xbox Games With Gold Highlights Several Amazing Horror Games; 'Evolve' and 'Borderlands 2' Included

'Dragon Quest Heroes II' Update: New Explorer's Edition Features Wide Array Of Extra Weapons

Coffee Butter Is Soon To Be Released In Japan

Snail Venom, A newly Discovery Treatment With A Long-Lasting Effect For Chronic Pain

Google Fiber-owned Webpass Offers Unlimited Downloads And Uploads With 1Gbps For $60

Google Project Fi: Voice over LTE, Outline Few Benefits like Faster Data During a Call

2018 Lexus LC 500, LC 500h Review: Luxurious Hybrid Engine With Quick-Shifting 10-Speed Transmission

Princess Diana Broke Protocol By Refusing To Wear Hats & Gloves: ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat’

Rihanna Is Sexy And Raunchy In ‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer: Ex Flame Drake Gives Birthday Shout Out To Riri On-Stage

‘Empire’ Season 3: Demi Moore Set To Play Recurring Role; Will Moore And Daughter Rumer Willis’ Storyline Intersect

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ News: Thor Is Funniest Than Ever; Brothers Work Together To Defeat Death

Jimmy Kimmel Is Tired Of Show Business; Late Night Chat Show Host Quitting Soon

AMD Celebrates As The Ryzen 7 1700X Beat Intel Core 17: 6900K In Maxon Cinebench Benchmark - Pre-Orders Now Possible

'Overwatch' News: New Patch Gives Major Update To Bastion, Makes Him A Formidable Hero

Tanzania Threatened To Publish List of Homosexuals

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics