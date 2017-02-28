Floyd Mayweatherâ€™s Extravagant Birthday Party Features Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey

Boxing superstar, Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 40th birthday with a multi-tiered birthday cake which clearly reflects the flamboyant former champion's achievements. Floyd Mayweather was seen to enjoying so much with his party and appeared to be very amused with the design on his cake during the Hollywood dinner.

According to Mail Online, Floyd Mayweather was given a cake with boxing gloves, a championship belt as well as a suitcase that is full of cash which completes the iced decorations. The boxing superstar also celebrates his birthday with his celebrity friends, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Future, Fat Joe, Tyrese, Allen Iverson, Marlon Wayans, and Nicole Murphy.

The former five-division world champion, Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 40th birthday in style with several special events which take place in Southern California.

Despite the rumors, Floyd Mayweather may not have chosen to eat any of his dramatic centerpieces. The celebration began on Thursday with a dinner in collaboration with Hollywood Unlocked and Louie the 13th.

According to Mirror, Floyd Mayweather was presented with a five-tier cake that is styled as a tuxedo with a cash layer around the middle and a boxing glove layer wrapped in championship belt. The boxing superstar is also set to take the most awaited moment of his career with his fight against the mixed martial arts Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were reported to have clinched a deal for the megafight with Conor McGregor flying to Las Vegas to meet Mayweather. However, the boxing superstar did not oblige Conor McGregor, claiming that he was happily tired.

The boxing superstar's trainer Freddie Roach had already provided hopes to the fans when he revealed that Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor is going to happen. The boxing superstar said that he is grateful for the things that he accomplished and received. He also mentioned his family and friends who have attended and participated in his birthday.



