Know How You Can Safeguard Your iCloud Credentials From Hackers

Apple has been duly threatened by a group of hackers recently. The group has claimed of having access to millions of iCloud credentials and further, they have threatened Apple that they will wipe out all the available data from those iCloud accounts if the Cupertino-based doesn't pay them $150,000 within two weeks, then they will attempt to either destroy or comprise all the data. This has created a major fear among the users of iCloud users.

According to CSO, the dangerous hacking team, also known as Turkish Crime Family, has taken the responsibility for causing such a furious threat. The group claimed that it has occupied log in credentials of around 627 million iCloud users through different Apple's email domains: icloud.com, me.com and mac.com. The group has been known to experts of cyber security cells as a hazardous team which has earlier been also recognised for stealing login credentials of other private and public zones as well.

As per a record by Computer World, there are still a number of ways for safeguarding iCloud credentials from hacking threats. Lamar Bailey, director of security research and development at Tripwire, stated that people are not required to panic. He added that the users could quickly make their accounts more secure, by assuming that the hackers only have accessed, but not compromised their accounts. Firstly, to put more security measures, users must change their iCloud Account password immediately. Bailey briefed that its best to put some rare, peculiar and mixed password consisting numbers, symbols, letters and special characters which can't be ordinarily found out in the dictionary.

Secondly, according to him, iCloud users must use two-factor authentication for accessing their device. This would make the security barrier stronger, as for accessing an account through this method implies the access to another or more devices which the user uses to authenticate his/her log in each time. Thirdly, the owners of those Apple devices which are not compatible with two-factor authentication must frequently change their log-in passwords, bi-weekly or monthly, to stay at the safer side.