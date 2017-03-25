iMac to be Released this September 2017: Specs, Features, Details Here!

There are recent rumors about the iMac 2017. Apple is set to make announcements for their latest products in September and October.

According to The Science Times, iMac 2017 is set to be revealed in September. The new device from Apple is rumored to be at $3,199.99. This high price is because of the recent upgrades for the latest device.

It is leaked that the iMac 2017 will carry a 32GB RAM and will also be with the 2TB Fusion Drive. The display of the device will also be with the 27-inch display. Apple will also use the AMD Polaris Graphics for this new device.

Mac World reported that the last time that Apple had product updates was in 2015. This year Apple will also be launching several new products. In fact, Apple CEO hinted that the desktop is one of the devices that are strategic for Apple. This may mean that the iMac 2017 will come out soon.

There will still be more updates for the upcoming iMac 2017. These speculations are coming around for the new Apple device. The iMac has also been one of the company's sought-after products especially when it comes to desktops.

Meanwhile, PC Advisor reported that Apple will not be holding an event until June 2017. It is indicated that this month Apple revealed several updates for its products. The iMac 2017 has not been part of the latest update for the company.

However, it may be revealed later this year. It is rumored that the iMac 2017 will be using the Kaby Lake processor. Additional rumors for the device are that it will have a version that's upgraded to Pro. The Pro has been upgraded to some Apple products. This may mean that a possible powerful iMac Pro will be coming out soon for Apple. Fans of the product can wait later this year.