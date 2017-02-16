[EFFECTIVE TODAY] Microsoft Officially Announce Price Hike For Surface Book Laptops in UK

Microsoft Corporate Vice President Panos Panay introduces a new laptop titled the Microsoft Surface Book at a media event for new Microsoft products on October 6, 2015 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Andrew Burton)

Unfortunately, Microsoft Corporation has officially made a price hike in UK this year. This is after the said country made a Brexit and Apple also made a rise in price in their flagship models.

According to Tech Crunch, Microsoft Corporation has officially increased the price of its Surface Book laptops in the United Kingdom, following the impact of the country's decision to leave the European Union on the pound sterling.

The price rises mean the base model of the Surface Book in the U.K. now costs £150 more at £1,449 ($1,800), putting it at the same price as the base model of a 13 inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar.

The price hike, which came into effect today, February 16, 2017, only affect products and services purchased by individuals, or organizations without volume licensing contracts. Microsoft stated via The Guardian,

"In response to a recent review we are adjusting the British pound prices of some of our hardware and consumer software in order to align to market dynamics." a Microsoft spokeswoman has officially announced.

Even though the prices for individual products have gone up. The spokeswoman confirmed that customers and clients buying in bulk through licensing agreements would be unaffected by the new prices.

Back in October 2016, Apple raised sterling prices for its entire Mac line-up by around 25 percent. The cost of a 2015 13-inch MacBook Pro went from £999 to £1,249 despite being superseded by a brand new model starting at £1,449. Similar price increases were seen across aging Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro lines, while just this January, Apple also increased the price of iOS apps by the same percentage.

On a lighter note, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 has managed to avoid the price hike for now. The Microsoft Surface Book is a 2-in-1 PC-tablet produced by Microsoft. It is part of the Surface series of devices, which include the Surface Pro.