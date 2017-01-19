[LIMITED TIME ONLY] Discounted Alcatel IDOL 4S with Windows 10, VR Now Available

Alcatel finally launched its IDOL 4S with Windows 10 as an unlocked model in the Microsoft Store. Formerly a T-Mobile online-exclusive, the company said that the new variant of the device would be available in the US and Canada; however, it has still only shown up in the US Store.

According to Consumer Electronics, Alcatel has officially confirmed to Neowin that the IDOL 4S with Windows 10 will be launching in the Canadian Microsoft Store this Friday, January 20, 2017.

This also opens up the possibilities of the phone arriving in other countries. Back in November when the device launched, the company indicated that it wouldn't arrive in European markets, but it seems now that it may have just been talking about the T-Mobile variant.

Alcatel stated via PR News Wire that the unlocked handset "offers full unlocked GSM compatibility throughout North America." The US Microsoft Store still only lists 2, 4, and 12 as the supported LTE bands, which are the same as the T-Mobile model. Of course, the Store isn't always accurate in its listings, as it once listed a phone as running Windows Phone 10.

Alcatel Idol 4S Windows 10 device is now available for $469.99 from T-Mobile US. Idol 4S comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display protected by Dragontrail Glass, a 21MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 clocked at 2.15GHz, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (with microSD support), and a 3000mAh battery.

For a limited time only, you can get this device with VR goggle package. Pre-loaded games and videos expand your reach beyond the screen. And as a special limited time offer, receive a 45-day trial subscription of Hulu, a 60-day trial subscription to Groove Music, and a free copy of the Halo: Spartan Assault game.