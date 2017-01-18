Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

HTC 10 Update: Android Nougat Update Canceled

Latest Technology Innovations Introduced At 2010 Consumer Electronics Show

Latest Technology Innovations Introduced At 2010 Consumer Electronics Show(Photo : Getty Images)

On Jan. 13, HTC announced that its strategy for 2017 will largely involve the production of fewer devices to ensure its focus on the handsets, and excel in what truly matters. The company, however, might also be talking about its proprietary software because its planned Android Nougat release for HTC 10 has just been stopped after several bugs were discovered. 

According to The Android Soulthe rollout for HTC 10 has been suspended. Unfortunately, users who have recently upgraded their HTC 10 smartphone must bear with the problems and bugs in their devices. 

GSM Arena has learned that no official word yet coming from HTC confirming the Nougat update suspension. So we still do not know if it only affects certain regions or if it is being implemented on a global level. HTC 10 owners should be consoled by the idea that HTC has now more time on its hands to devote on developing a fix.

As of this moment, the company did not provide any detail as to when the new firmware will be available. It is not known if downgrading the handset to Marshmallow will fix the issues.

HTC was only able to ship an estimated 12 million units, a massive drop from the 18 million it sold in 2015.

The Taiwanese manufacturer of Android and Windows smartphones is currently facing strong competition from Chinese rivals. Because of that, a positive customer experience should be seen as a way to maintain a competitive advantage.

The HTC 10 Nougat bug was first outed by HTC's German subsidiary via a Facebook post. This is quite puzzling because HTC has already rolled out its Android Nougat software as an OTA update in the latter part of November. If the bugs are serious, they must have already surfaced and are identified by now.

