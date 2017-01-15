HTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play Which One is the Best?: Comparisons, Specs, Features, Details Here(Photo : Facebook/HTC)

A massive battle between smartphone manufacturers has begun. This 2017, many line-ups and devices were unveiled during the CES and other events across the globe. Comparing Moto Z Play versus HTC U Play versus ZTE Axon 7 versus OnePlus 3T comes completely feasible as these devices have been launched and some of them are waiting for sales .

Screen resolution display

The nice thing about mid-range phones is they often have more reasonably sized screen resolution displays. The HTC U Play has the smallest display at 5.2-inches while OnePlus 3T, Axon 7, and Moto Z Play have 5.5-inch displays

Advertisement

The Axon 7 is an overachiever with a 2560×1440 display. Most people wouldn't notice the difference between the OnePlus 3T and Axon 7 display.

Camera

All four of these smartphones have good cameras, however, their megapixels vary. According to CNET, the OnePlus 3T probably has the best camera in the chart.

Performance

Besides the camera, performance is where mid-range phones really show their weaknesses. The HTC One A9, which can be considered the precursor to the HTC U Play was very underpowered.

The Play swaps out Snapdragon for a MediaTek processor, which is a slight improvement. Still, the Play is underpowered by OnePlus 3T.

Battery

When it comes to battery life, Tech Radar has learned that the HTC U Play has the smallest battery life with only 2500 mAh. The Moto Z Play wins in battery life since it can last for nearly two full days.

Every mid-range phone has to make sacrifices to be more affordable. Where those sacrifices are made is very important. HTC U Play sacrificed performance and battery life, but unfortunately, there are many mid-range phones that don't make that sacrifice. Compared to OnePlus 3 T, ZTE Axon 7, and Moto Z Play, the HTC U Play doesn't seem to be a great choice.