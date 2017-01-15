Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, January 15, 2017 | Updated at 9:34 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

HTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus: Which Phablet Is the Best?; Comparison, Specs, Features, Details Here

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 15, 2017 09:33 PM EST
One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.

One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

The HTC U Ultra along with the HTC U Play has been officially announced  on January 12, 2017, and like the LG V20, the Ultra is HTC's newest phablet with a dual display. Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, HTC has not been in the phablet line of product that long and it only released one 5.2 inches phablet in 2016.

Screen resolution display

The screen resolution display size is a vital part of a phablet. According to Phone Arena, he HTC U Ultra has 5.7 inches display with 2560x1440 resolution while the LG V20 has the same display that includes a secondary display, the Google Pixel XL and the iPhone 7 Plus has the same 5.5 inches display although the iPhone has the lowest resolution at 1080p.

Although HTC calls the secondary display for the Ultra as dual display, it's doing almost the same thing as with the LG's secondary screen with quick information as well as shortcuts at the top of the display.

Camera

When it comes to the camera, Phandroid has learned that HTC U Ultra has a bigger front camera than its rear camera with 12 MP UltraPixel and the front camera has the ability to switch UltraPixels for low-light to standard megapixels in better lighting. The Google Pixel XL and iPhone 7 Plus both have the same 12 MP camera except LG V20 with 16 MP.

Performance

As for performance, the HTC U Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4 GB of RAM, which is the same with Google Pixel XL.

Battery Life

As for the battery life, the Ultra might not be a champ here as it only has 3,000 mAh battery, which is smaller compared to LG V20 and Pixel XL as the iPhone 7 Plus is also smaller.

HTC U series is expected to be released in Taiwan later this month.

 

 

SEE ALSO

HTC X10 to be Released on January 12: Price, Specs, Features, Details Here

Top 9 Smartphones to Skip Android 7.0 Nougat, Jumps to 7.1.1 Update

Mockup iPhone 7, 7 Plus Jet White Variant: Know What Apple Inc Has to Say

iPhone 8 News, Updates: Shortage of OLED Making Machines Affects 2017 iPhone Production

TagsHTC U Ultra, LG V20, google pixel xl, iPhone 7 Plus

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

legends of tomorrow preview legends of tomorrow plot synopsis

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life

Ronda Rousey looked tired and beaten in recent photographs taken from her home in Venice Beach. She lost to Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 in just 48-seconds inside the octagon.
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Terrible Team From The West Has A Playoff Shot

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics