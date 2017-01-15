HTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus: Which Phablet Is the Best?; Comparison, Specs, Features, Details Here

One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

The HTC U Ultra along with the HTC U Play has been officially announced on January 12, 2017, and like the LG V20, the Ultra is HTC's newest phablet with a dual display. Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, HTC has not been in the phablet line of product that long and it only released one 5.2 inches phablet in 2016.

Screen resolution display

The screen resolution display size is a vital part of a phablet. According to Phone Arena, he HTC U Ultra has 5.7 inches display with 2560x1440 resolution while the LG V20 has the same display that includes a secondary display, the Google Pixel XL and the iPhone 7 Plus has the same 5.5 inches display although the iPhone has the lowest resolution at 1080p.

Although HTC calls the secondary display for the Ultra as dual display, it's doing almost the same thing as with the LG's secondary screen with quick information as well as shortcuts at the top of the display.

Camera

When it comes to the camera, Phandroid has learned that HTC U Ultra has a bigger front camera than its rear camera with 12 MP UltraPixel and the front camera has the ability to switch UltraPixels for low-light to standard megapixels in better lighting. The Google Pixel XL and iPhone 7 Plus both have the same 12 MP camera except LG V20 with 16 MP.

Performance

As for performance, the HTC U Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4 GB of RAM, which is the same with Google Pixel XL.

Battery Life

As for the battery life, the Ultra might not be a champ here as it only has 3,000 mAh battery, which is smaller compared to LG V20 and Pixel XL as the iPhone 7 Plus is also smaller.

HTC U series is expected to be released in Taiwan later this month.