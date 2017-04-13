Paris Jackson Worries Brother Blanket Is Living Alone And Is Neglected; The Model Blames Michael Jackson’s Brothers And Sisters

Late singer Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is worried about her little brother, Blanket. Reportedly, the youngest Jackson child is being neglected without the presence of a proper guardian.



According to TMZ, Paris Jackson is concerned that the15-year old has been staying at his grandmother Katherine Jackson's home in Calabasas, California alone without a proper guardian for months. Katherine has been with her daughter Rebbie in LA in recent times and before that, she was in London.

Sources revealed that Paris Jackson is very displeased with her aunt. The successful model thinks that Rebbie is the reason why her grandmother has been away from Blanket Jackson for so long.

According to New York Daily News, Paris Jackson's grandmother Katherine returned to the US to testify against her nephew Trent Jackson in an elder abuse case. Reportedly she has not talked to Blanket aka Prince Michael Jackson II since she went to London.



Insiders also added that Paris Jackson really loves her grandmother. However, the 19-year old fears that her late father Michael Jackson's siblings, including Rebbie, have been controlling Katherine and her decision making intentionally. Paris Jackson is upset and feels that her brother is living without a family. Even after Katherine's return to the US, she has chosen to stay with Rebbie rather than the Jackson jr.



Reportedly, Michael Jackson's nephew TJ Jackson and his wife have been taken the responsibility to split duties and make sure that at least one of them will supervise Blanket. However, Paris Jackson is not sure about this arrangement and thinks it is not good enough.

Paris Jackson thinks her uncles and aunts are trying to control Katherine to gain money. Insiders claimed that for the time being Blanket Jackson is unaffected by these controversies and living a normal teen life. He is good in studies and has expanded his social circle from before.