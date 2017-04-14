Charlize Theron On ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Lip-Lock With Vin Diesel; ‘Looks Like I'm Assaulting His Face With My Mouth,’ Says The Actress

Actress Charlize Theron has reacted to the famous kiss scene between Vin Diesel and her in "The Fate of the Furious". Diesel has already bragged about the liplock that was causing much controversy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in Charlize Theron's recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she told her side of the lip lock story. Apparently, it is quite different from Diesel's experience.

"He's literally going around saying that I had the best time of my life," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Charlize Theron. "It looks like I'm assaulting his face with his mouth."



Vin Diesel recently told USA Today that he is definitely not complaining about the kissing scene. The actor admitted that Charlize Theron is not a bad kissing partner to have. The actor continued that he enjoyed the kiss very much. Diesel also believed that he thinks Charlize Theron was also on the same page and that she owned the kiss.

Advertisement

However, Charlize Theron seems to have a different intake on the topic. She jokingly stated that it is quite insane of Vin Diesel to state that it was the best lip-lock ever because the plot wouldn't have allowed it.

Charlize Theron stated that the viewers can see how her hand is forcing Diesel's face for the kiss. This is because her character is that of a villainous super hacker who is doing this terrible thing to Diesel's character, who is in love with Michelle Rodriguez's character.



She added that Vin Diesel's character can be seen standing frozen like a dead fish during the kissing scene while she is assaulting his mouth.Charlize Theron concluded that it's kind of insane for the actor to claim it a great kiss. Theron prefers a little movement or reaction from the men she is kissing but the plot denied it.

The "Fate of the Furious" hits theaters April 14. The eighth installment of the franchise "The Fast and the Furious" franchise stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron , Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and others.