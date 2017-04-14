Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Comedian Charlie Murphy, Brother Of Eddie Murphy, Dies Of Leukemia At 57

First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 06:55 AM EDT
Premiere of Dreamworks' 'Norbit' - Arrivals

Premiere of Dreamworks' 'Norbit' - Arrivals(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Charlie Murphy, comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy has died on Wednesday. He was 57-year old. 

According to USA Today, stand-up comedian Charlie Murphy died in New York of leukemia. His representative Domenick Nati has confirmed the news.

Charlie Murphy was also an actor, voice artist, and writer. According to E! News, he is known for his work on "Chappelle's Show" on comedy Central.

Charlie Murphy played the characters including Buc Nasty and Rodney "Quills" Dinkin on the "Chappelle's Show." He also narrated and wrote the sketch segment "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories".

Charlie Murphy wrote the story and screenplay of Eddie Murphy when he starred "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Norbit". His voice roles include animated TV series "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus." The comedian bagged his first major role in the 1993 film "CB4" where he portrayed the antagonist, Gusto.

Charlie Murphy has further appeared in movies including "Our Family Wedding" as T.J, "Freaknik: The Musical" as Al Sharpton, "Moving Day" as Cedric and recently "Meet the Blacks" as Key Flo. He has also starred on shows such as "Are We There Yet?", "1000 Ways to Die" and recently the Starz series "Power".

Following Charlie Murphy's death, many friends and peers took to Twitter to express their condolences. "Charlie Murphy changed my life," E! News quoted Neal Brennan, co-creator of Chappelle's Show. "One of the most original people I've ever met. Hilarious dude. Habitual Line Stepper. So sad."

Paul Mooney, who starred with Charlie Murphy on "Chappelle's Show" wrote that he is terribly saddened by the news. Russell Simmons mentioned the late comedian as his best friend and his biggest comedy idol while expressing his condolences.

Goerge Lopez mentioned a recent text message by Charlie Murphy in which he had expressed his happiness on the success of a recent show. Lopez added that he is heartbroken by the news and recalled his show days with Charlie. 

 

