Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi unveiled its newest attraction called the "Turbo Track" late March. The "Turbo Track" is a single twisted track that protrudes from the inside of the dynamic Ferrari World building's red roof. The ride takes passengers in two zero gravity experiences with speeds up to 102km/h.

The "Turbo Track" at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi seats passengers in forward and backward facing seats; this takes a zero gravity ride to a whole new level, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official site posts. The passengers pass through an uphill climb from inside the building and then into a tunnel that leads to the twisted single track that rises 60m off the ground.

From the top of the spiral, passengers will be able to get a good view of Yas Island but it won't take long for the ride to plummet down at zero gravity. Because of the intricate design of the "Turbo Track," major structural changes were done to the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi building, Arabian Business reported. Every piece of the coaster had to be built from the inside of the building which was one of the top challenges of creating this theme park ride.

The "Turbo Track" is the third ride to be unveiled in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in just a year. Other popular rides in the theme park are Tyre Twist, Junior GT, Benno's Great Race, Speed of Magic, Scuderia Challenge, Driving With the Champion, Viaggio in Italia and more. Top roller coaster rides in the park are Formula Rossa, Flying Aces and Fiorano GT Challenge.

Aside from the "Turbo Track" and other theme park rides, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi also features Ferrari-themed shows, shops for Ferrari-themed merchandise, a Ferrari museum and gallery and F1 inspired restaurants. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Emirates and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.