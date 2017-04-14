'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4: What To Expect

There is no doubt that "Star Wars: Rebels" has greatly expanded the Star Wars universe with a whole new array of characters and worlds. An example to this is how Kanan, Ezra and Sabine have transitioned from once branded as a random rebel group into becoming an important part in the efforts of the Rebel Alliance in battling the forces of the Empire.

Han Solo And Episode VIII

It has already been confirmed that Han Solo will appear in the "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4. However, it is still unknown if the upcoming film about Han Solo will be taking place in the same time frame as with the animated "Star Wars: Rebels."

Advertisement

It is also pretty obvious that the "Star Wars: Rebels" franchise has been an integral part in the promotion of "Rogue One". With this, it is pretty likely that the characters and storylines of the upcoming "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi", will also be appearing in the "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4.

Snoke And Boba Fett

According to CBR, it is very likely that crossovers will happen between the movie and the animated series. "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4 could even shed light to the mystery that surrounds Snoke, who appeared in "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens".

As of now, he still remains as one of the most mysterious characters in the whole Star Wars franchise. It also makes perfect sense for "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4 to feature Boba Fett. This is because Boba Fett has the capability to connect the Star Wars movie prequels to the original ones, finally bringing it together in one recognizable storyline.

Hopefully, all of these speculations would indeed make it to reality, as "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4, as well as the whole Star Wars franchise would surely be in the right path.