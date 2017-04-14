Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Ellen DeGeneres In Memoir ‘The Secrets Of My Life’

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly criticized host Ellen DeGeneres in her upcoming memoir, "The Secrets of My Life". Apparently, the former Olympian has slammed the TV show host for alienating her from the LGBTQ community.



According to Us weekly, the tension between Caitlyn Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres started back in 2015 when the former appeared on the show. Ellen asked the "I am Cait" star whether her opinion on gay marriage has changed over the years.



Answering the question Caitlyn Jenner then stated that she is a traditionalist. She added that since she likes traditions, marriage for her has always been between a man and a woman.



However, the reality TV star admitted that as time went by, like many other people, her thinking process also changed. Caitlyn Jenner told Ellen that she doesn't want to stand in front of anybody's happiness and if marriage is really important to someone she can get onboard with the idea too.



Following the episode, Ellen DeGeneres told radio presenter Howard Stern that Caitlyn Jenner's idea of gay marriage is still confusing. She also stated that it seemed like Jenner still had some judgment about gay people and marriage.



According to Mail Online, "The Secrets of My Life" in which Caitlyn Jenner has slammed Ellen for portraying her wrong. The 59-year old stated that during the interview Ellen has asked in a friendly manner about how her idea about gay marriage has progressed as more time went by.



The former decathlete stated in her memoir that at first, she did not understand why marrying was important given her own experience in the area. However, Caitlyn Jenner added that now she has realized the importance of it and it's wonderful to see marriage equality.



Caitlyn Jenner criticized Ellen for her comments on The Howard Stern Show that portrayed Jenner in a bad light. After the video went viral she claimed that she has become more alienated from the members of the LGBTQ community.

